DENVER (KDVR) — A woman disappeared from Denver International Airport in 2003, and 20 years later, she is still missing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Jennifer Lynn Marcum, 25, went missing on Feb. 17, 2003. She was last known to be headed to the airport. Her brown 1999 four-door Saturn was later found abandoned in the area of the 8500 block of Peña Boulevard near DIA, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

The CBI said Jennifer Marcum had just moved in with Scott Kimball and was planning to travel to Seattle with him.

Kimball was convicted of murdering four people, which happened after he was released from a Colorado prison to become a paid FBI informant in 2002.

Kimball was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 2009.

The FBI said Kimball confessed to killing Jennifer Marcum, but her body has never been found.

If you have any information about the location of Jennifer Marcum’s body, please contact the FBI at 303-629-7171.

‘A Deal with the Devil’

During an episode of Dateline in 2018 titled, “A Deal with the Devil,” Keith Morrison spoke to Bob Marcum, Jennifer Marcum’s father.

“She was always a very happy person. I mean she laughed a lot. She was always smiling and joking,” Marcum said during the Dateline episode.

After Jennifer Marcum went missing, her father spent two years searching for her and putting up posters across Denver.

One day, Marcum reached out to a law enforcement friend of his to ask about running his daughter’s name through the police database, according to Dateline.

The next day, Marcum received a call from an FBI agent who said he’d been investigating his daughter’s disappearance.

“The case is going nowhere. There’s no new evidence. We haven’t got any breaks in the case,” the agent allegedly told Marcum.

After some more time passed, Marcum eventually set up a meeting with someone who the agent told him was a confidential informant with the FBI named, “Joe Snitch,” Morrison shared on Dateline.

They met at a park outside of Denver.

“He told me he knew exactly where my daughter was buried. We needed to go get Jennifer’s body so she could have a Christian burial because she was just covered with dirt somewhere,” Marcum explained on Dateline.

After that, “Joe Snitch” allegedly told Marcum he would take him and his family to the mountains to find his daughter’s body.

“I had a chill down my spine by the time I got done talking to him,” Marcum explained. “If he knew where she was, the only way he would know where she was is because he put her there.”

Marcum wrote down the license plate of “Joe Snitch,” and later had a friend run it. That’s when he said he learned it was actually Kimball.

