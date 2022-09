PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

SHAUREB ALAM is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’7” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALAM is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Harassment (2).

AS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 26 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

FRENCH is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and MVT.

DOUGLAS BRADLEY GANOE is a Black Male, 36 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GANOE is wanted for Assault 1 (2), Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI (2), Violent Crime – Weapon Used, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Harassment, MVT, Assault 3, Theft and Leaving Scene/Accident.

ISIAH AHMAD JOHNSON is a Black Male, 19 years old, 6’4” tall, and 166 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. JOHNSON is wanted for Assault 2 – Peace Officer, Assault 3 – First Responder and Harassment (2).

HSEAN ALEXANDER RICHARDS is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5’5” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. RICHARDS is wanted for Burglary 1, Felony Menacing (2), Violation of Protection Order (3), Theft, Stalking (2), Burglary 2, Criminal Mischief and Assault 3.

CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT is a White Male, 57 years old, 6’2” tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. SWIFT is wanted for Failure to Register – Sex Offender.