(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Eric Jaramillo, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

36-year-old Eric Jaramillo is a Hispanic Man, 5’09”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no bond warrant for public order crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruct Service and Criminal Mischief. He has a second no bond warrant for Crimes Against Person, which includes Assault and Harassment.

Anthony Vallejos, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

32-year-old Anthony Vallejos is a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Vallejos has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Contempt of Court, Violation of a Protection Order, Assault, and Felony Menacing with a Real or Simulated Weapon. His total bond amount is $30,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or leave a tip on Pueblo Crime Stoppers‘ website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.