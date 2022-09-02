PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000.

Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ponce has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs-Controlled Substance-Conspiracy. Her bond is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.