PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

30-year-old Joshua Garnier is a Native American man, 5’09”, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Joshua Garnier has three warrants, and the first is for failure to appear which includes assault and harassment. His second is for obstructing justice – witness/victim tampering of evidence. His third is for contempt of court which includes dangerous drugs – possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. His total bond amount is $11,500.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

31-year-old John Garnier is a Native American man, 6’01”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. John Garnier has three warrants; a no bond warrant for dangerous drugs which includes controlled substance -special offender-firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. His second warrant is a no bond warrant for assault – felony menacing with a real/simulated weapon. His third warrant is for failure to appear – traffic offenses which include careless driving and eluding a police officer. His total bond is $500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP or leave a tip on Pueblo Crime Stoppers‘ website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.