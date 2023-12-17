(CASTLE ROCK, Colo.) — The Outlets of Castle Rock hosted guests with special needs for a personal, free, and sensory-friendly visit with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The “Santa Cares” event ran from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, the music was turned down providing a comforting and private setting with registered families. The Outlets at Castle Rock said the event allowed guests to enjoy a seasonal tradition without distraction.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Jeff Zide

“Outlets at Castle Rock is proud to offer its ‘Santa Cares’ program welcoming guests with special needs to a meet-and-greet experience supportive of their sensory, physical, and developmental needs. Everyone deserves to get their dose of holiday magic!” said the Outlets at Castle Rock.