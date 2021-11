LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Lakewood Police Department is asking the community’s help in locating 85-year-old Edwin McGregor.

Courtesy of CBI.

McGregor is around 5 foot, 11 inches and around 185 pounds.

He was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16, around 5:20 p.m. in a black 1999 Mercury Mountaineer with the Colorado license plate 238-FTZ in the area of W 46th Ave and Sheridan Blvd.



McGregor has a cognitive impairment.

If you see him, please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.