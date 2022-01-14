Senators Hickenlooper, Bennet applaud first round of largest federal investment ever in Colorado Bridges Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper and U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that Colorado is receiving the first portion of $225 million in funding to fix hundreds of bridges in poor condition.

The funding is part of the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which Hickenlooper helped write. This is the largest investment ever to fix America’s bridges.

“Colorado’s bridges are vital but too many are near the point of failure,” said Hickenlooper. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is restoring our infrastructure one road, one lead pipe, and one bridge at a time.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities.”

Colorado will receive $45 million for bridges in Fiscal Year 2022, and a total of $225 million over the next five years. Colorado has 481 bridges in poor condition.

States and tribal transportation facilities will receive $27.5 billion over the next five years to fix approximately 15,000 bridges nationwide. Federal funds will pay 100% of these costs.

More information on the funding announced today can be found HERE.