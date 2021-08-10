Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper welcome $11.6 million in federal funds for I-70

WASHINGTON– Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released a statement after the Colorado Department of Transportation received $11.6 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

“We’re grateful for the Department of Transportation’s swift action to address this urgent threat to Coloradans’ safety and the state’s economy. CDOT has already done tremendous work to repair the damage to Glenwood Canyon, and we appreciate the speedy support of the federal government to rebuild this critical infrastructure. We look forward to working with the state and administration to ensure that Colorado continues to get the support it needs in the months ahead.”

The funding will go toward the repair and clean-up of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. It comes after Governor Jared Polis authorized CDOT to request federal emergency resources on Friday, Aug. 6.