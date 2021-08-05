Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper applaud Biden intent to nominate LGBT attorney to District court

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released a statement following President Joe Biden’s announcement of intent to nominate attorney Charlotte Sweeney to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

The statement reads as follows:

“Charlotte has dedicated her career to fighting for equality. Whether representing victims of discrimination or working toward pay equity, Charlotte has been relentless in her fight for justice under the law. We are confident her vast experience along with her skills, passion, and integrity have prepared her for this role on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. We look forward to supporting her throughout the confirmation process.”

Sweeney is a partner in the law firm of Sweeney & Bechtold, representing public and private sector employees with cases of wrongful discharge, discrimination and civil rights. She is a member of the Colorado LGBT Bar Association, helped draft the 2019 Equal Pay for Equal Work Act in Colorado, and has served on the board of directors of the Matthew Shepard Foundation since 2016.

Should Sweeney be nominated, she would be the first openly LGBTQ+ federal judge in Colorado and the first openly LGBTQ+ woman to serve as a federal district court judge in any state west of the Mississippi River.