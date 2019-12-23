Senator Cory Gardner pushes for 988 suicide and crisis hotline

COLORADO SPRINGS – Senator Cory Gardner has been working towards an independent suicide and crisis hotline.

“When someone spirals and needs help it should be very easy and very universal that they get what they need now,” Robert McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center said.

The new number would be only three digits, 988.

According to the Senator’s website, in 2018, Gardner voted for the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act, which directed the Federal Communications Commission to evaluate using a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Dozens of veteran support groups and mental health organizations are supporting this new number, including Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs.

“I applaud the senator for what hes trying to do and we will do everything we can as a veterans service to help,” McLaughlin said.

Earlier in December, according to the Senator’s website, the Federal Communications Commission’s approved of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to designate 9-8-8 as the 3-digit number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

The number isn’t working yet we have reached out to the Senator’s office for when they expect it to be up.