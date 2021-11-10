Senator Bennet’s office interviews veterans for Veterans History Project

DENVER –– In honor of Veterans Day, staff members from Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s office interviewed Army Air Corps veteran Richard Gottlieb of Rio Grande County, Army veteran Keith Lamee of El Paso County and Air Force veteran Michelle Johnson of Adams County for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

The Veterans History Project is an effort to preserve the historic experiences of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces by recording their stories and archiving them for future use by historians, teachers, and the public.

“The brave men and women who served our country have important stories to share about their service. It is critical that future generations have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of our service members and appreciate the sacrifices they have made to protect the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Bennet.

Richard Gottlieb, Rio Grande County

Served in the Army Air Corps from 1944-1946

“If given the opportunity to do things differently, I would do it all again.” – Richard Gottlieb, Gunner in the Army Air Corps

Keith Lamee, El Paso County

Served in the Army During the Cold War Era

“I think the military is an honorable profession because they are training to keep our country safe at all times.” – Sergeant Keith Lamee

Michelle Johnson, Adams County

First woman appointed as the U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent whose 40 years of service spanned the Cold War and the Global War on Terror

“When I was accepted into the 2nd cohort of women at the U.S. Air Force Academy, I was on a bow wave of change, the significance of which I have come to understand over my 40 years of service.” – Lt. Gen Michelle Johnson (ret.)