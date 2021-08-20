Senator Bennet to launch “Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act”

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. If there’s a place where Democrat Michael Bennet’s low-key approach to the presidential contest would resonate, it would seem to be Iowa. But even here, the Colorado senator is running into the realities of modern campaigning, where the candidate with the best zinger or a viral tweet often gets top billing. He insists he won’t change. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Michael Bennet will be stopping in several Colorado counties on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to check on both forest and watershed health to promote his Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act.

The act would invest over $60 billion into Colorado’s crucial forest and water infrastructure.

Senator Bennet will be traveling from the Denver Metro area and ending at the Colorado Water Congress Summer Conference in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The senator’s schedule of events is as follows:

9:00 a.m. — Chatfield State Park ORPA Day Kick-Off with forestry, water, agriculture, local government, and conservation leaders

11:00 a.m. — Clear Creek County visit with local government and outdoor businesses

2:40 p.m. — Grand County visit with ranchers and local officials

4:45 p.m. — Routt County visit with ski industry, business leaders, and local government

More details on Bennet’s visits will be announced soon and will be updated here.