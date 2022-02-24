DENVER, Colo. — The United States Senator for Colorado, Michael Bennet, has issued a statement on the Russian Attack on Ukraine.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen,” according to the Associated Press.
As a member of the United States Select Committee on Intelligence, Bennet spoke on the attack on Ukraine in a press release.
Putin’s corrupt and self-serving distortion of history and disregard for international law has upended the post WWII order. His violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well… The United States, coordinating with our allies and partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression. We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.Colorado U.S. Senator, Michael Bennet