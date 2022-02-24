DENVER, Colo. — The United States Senator for Colorado, Michael Bennet, has issued a statement on the Russian Attack on Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen,” according to the Associated Press.

As a member of the United States Select Committee on Intelligence, Bennet spoke on the attack on Ukraine in a press release.