COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado United States Senator, Michael Bennet, released a statement following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.
As an international crisis continues, President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday.
The speech came during the international crisis as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is shifted by the minute.
Senator Bennet issued the statement following a showing of Biden’s address with guest, Ken Murphy.
Despite real progress in the last year, this remains a challenging moment for the country. Inflation strains Coloradans’ hard-earned paychecks at home, and abroad, Putin’s lawless war against Ukraine threatens the global order that has kept Americans safe… As President Biden said, this is a moment for Americans to come together, stand up for democracy, and strengthen our economy to drive opportunity to all… Now is the time for Congress to support the people of Ukraine and punish Russia’s aggression, cut costs for working families, and do everything we can to help America return to normal so businesses can stay open and students can stay in school.Senator Michael Bennet