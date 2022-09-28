COLORADO — Senator Michael Bennet announced that his agriculture policy and regional staff will be hosting nine more Farm Bill listening sessions in Colorado from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the Farm Bill is a multiyear omnibus bill that impacts agriculture and food, allowing congress to periodically address farm issues in the United States. Typically a Farm Bill is voted on every five years.

Senator Bennet said that to make sure that Colorado’s voice is part of the discussion about next year’s Farm Bill his office will continue to host listening sessions across the state throughout the remainder of 2022.

Bennet is inviting anyone with input on the bill including local producers, community leaders, economic development leaders, and local institutions and businesses.

Monday, Oct 3. 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Coal Creek Produce, Montrose, CO Monday, Oct 3. 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Redvale Community Center, Redvale, CO Monday, Oct. 3. 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Dolores County Public Service Center, Dove Creek, CO Monday, Oct. 3. 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Montezuma County Admin Building Cortez, CO Tuesday, Oct. 4. 9 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. La Plata County Admin Building Durango, CO Tuesday, Oct. 4. 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Del Norte Riverfront Park Del Norte, CO Tuesday, Oct. 4. 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Saguache County Road and Bridge Building Saguache, CO Wednesday, Oct. 5. 9 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Hutchinson Homestead Education Center Salida, CO Wednesday, Oct. 5. 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. East Denver Food Hub Denver, CO

Attendees need to RSVP to james_thompson@bennet.senate.gov with the location they would like to attend, along with their name, title, and organization (if applicable), and their contact information.

“From severe drought to volatile supply chains to high costs, Colorado’s farmers, ranchers, families, and rural communities are facing major challenges,” said Bennet. “These listening sessions with my staff are a chance for Coloradans to tell us how Washington can be a better partner to producers and anti-hunger advocates across the state.”