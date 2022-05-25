COLORADO SPRINGS — The Senate has voted Charlotte Sweeney into the U.S. District Court as Colorado next federal judge by a bipartisan vote of 48-46.

Sweeny is the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado and the first openly gay woman to serve as a federal district court judge in any state west of the Mississippi. She was recommended by Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper to the White House for the position in May 2021.

“For Charlotte, equality under the law isn’t an abstraction — it’s her life’s work,” said Sen. Bennet. “And now, Charlotte will be the first openly gay woman to serve as a federal judge west of the Mississippi, which is a powerful affirmation of America’s commitment to opportunity and equality for all.”

Sen. Bennet spoke on the Senate floor to support Sweeney’s nomination to serve on the U.S. District Court ahead of her confirmation vote. His floor speech can be viewed here.

Sweeney has represented both public and private sector employees in discrimination, civil rights and wrongful discharge cases as a partner in the law firm of Sweeney & Bechtold. She has been repeatedly named among the top 50 women attorneys in the state by Colorado Super Lawyers, among other accolades.

“Charlotte Sweeney’s career fighting discrimination is a testament to her character and judgement,” said Sen. Hickenlooper. “Her confirmation today, with bipartisan support, reaffirms our commitment to equal justice under the law.”