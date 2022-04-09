DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet has secured his position as the only Democrat on the June primary ballot.

Today, the Colorado Democratic State Assembly voted overwhelmingly to nominate Michael Bennet for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

If he succeeds in his 2022 bid for re-election and carries out his full term, Bennet would become the longest-tenured u.S. Senator in colorado history.

Seven Republicans are hoping to challenge Bennet for the seat, including the current El Paso County Commissioner Eli Bremer.