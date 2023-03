(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A semi-truck hit and killed a herd of pronghorn along the highway Tuesday morning on March 7, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW).

Courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

CPW responded to the scene of a hit-and-run on U.S. Highway 24 west of Limon. A semi hit and killed a herd of 14 pronghorn due to fog and ice, said CPW.

Scattered in the ditch were bucks, does and yearlings, stated CPW.