(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A semi-truck got stuck on the railroad tracks at South Royer Street and East Las Vegas Street due to a failure to obey a traffic signal in the morning hours of Thursday, July 13.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the truck got stuck around 7:15 a.m. Thursday blocking traffic.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSPD said the truck got stuck because the driver failed to obey a traffic signal. The truck had to be pulled off of the tracks, and by 9:30 a.m. the roadway was reopened.

The driver of the truck was cited for Failing to Obey a Traffic Control Device.