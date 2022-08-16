FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A major intersection in Fountain has suffered heavy damage and will be closed until crews can repair damage caused by a semi truck that got stuck on the railroad tracks.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Fountain, a semi truck was traveling eastbound on Ohio Avenue, which the city pointed out is not a truck route, when the truck caused damage to the railroad tracks at the intersection of Ohio and Fountain Mesa Road.

Due to the extensive amount of damage to the railroad tracks, the city said, the intersection will be closed and traffic will not be able to cross the tracks in either direction for an extended period of time.

The railroad company has been contacted regarding this situation.

Photo courtesy of Michelle Lorenzen

The city asked that motorists whose usual travel route takes them through this intersection plan alternate routes.