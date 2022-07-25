COLORADO SPRINGS — Did the COVID-19 screening test come back positive? You can now self-report your results through the Colorado Virus Exposure Notification Service.

The COVID exposure notification service in Colorado is a free and voluntary service, developed in collaboration with Google and Apple, that alerts its users about possible exposure to COVID-19.





This reporting modality allows individuals to be notified sooner if they have been exposed to the virus without breaching the privacy of the reported party.

If you choose to enable this service on your mobile device, Android or iPhone will share your anonymous ‘digital tokens’ with other users using Bluetooth technology.

If another user– with whom you have been in close contact long enough to be infected– tested positive for COVID-19, the service will notify you. If you test positive, you can easily and anonymously notify others to stop the spread of the virus.

Digital tokens do not contain personal information or geo-location data. Everything is done entirely anonymously, says the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Being aware of possible exposures to the virus will allow you to take steps to immediately begin your quarantine (if necessary), get screened and reduce risk to the community.

How exactly does the notification service work?

When two people who have activated exposure notifications on their smartphones approach each other for a sufficient period of time, they automatically exchange tokens (“digital tokens” anonymously).

These tokens record your interaction for ten days. If one of those two people tests positive for COVID-19 after that encounter and shares their results through the service, the other individual will receive an alert that they have been exposed to the virus.

They will be invited to consult COVID-19 resources and will be asked to begin quarantine if they are not up to date with vaccine doses.

How your privacy is protected:

You have full control over your level of participation. You can choose to receive exposure notifications, as well as deactivate the service at any time.

This service will not track your geographic location. Use Bluetooth, not GPS.

Your identity will never be revealed to anyone.

The service will never collect, transmit or store any personal information.

To enroll in the notification system:

Android users can download CO exposure notifications on Google Play.

iPhone users can enable Exposure Notifications in their cell phone settings. Choose Settings > Exposure Notifications > United States > Colorado.