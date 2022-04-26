COLORADO SPRINGS – A local Krav Maga studio is supporting TESSA with a fundraiser that teaches attendees how to protect themselves.

Ben Skee, owner and head instructor of First Strike Krav Maga, is hosting the event this Saturday, April 30th at his studio at 2112 N. Weber Street. A variety of classes will be offered for a minimum $15 donation, and all donations will go directly to TESSA, a local non-profit that supports victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the First Strike Krav Maga Facebook page

https://facebook.com/events/s/take-a-stand/244115024048719/

or from TESSA at