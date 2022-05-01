COLORADO SPRINGS – Self Defense Seminars were held in Colorado Springs Saturday to raise awareness for Sexual Assault and Prevention month as well as Child Abuse Awareness month.

First Strike Krav Maga showed women and family members how to protect themselves and get home safely.

Some people who learn these techniques turn this into a hobby or fitness for the week.







“We are not only helping prevent people from becoming victims, but we are also helping them to empower them to know hey, there is something I can do, and there is a way for me to move forward and get past whatever happened,” said Ben Skee, the head instructor & owner of First Strike Krave Maga.

100 % of the ticket sales will support Tessa – a local organization for domestic abuse and sexual abuse victims. Last year they raised more than a thousand dollars, and they hope to raise even more this year.