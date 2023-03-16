(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after receiving a call about a rollover traffic crash late Wednesday night on March 15.

According to CSPD, at around 11:05 p.m., officers were called to the area of East Uintah Street and South Nevada Avenue about a traffic crash involving a single vehicle that was smoking, possibly on fire.

Police arrived in the area and several people were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police’s investigation determined a black sedan was eastbound on Uintah St. when it ran a red light, hitting a white SUV going southbound on Nevada Ave. This caused the SUV to roll over and slide off the roadway. Police said no vehicle caught fire and no property was damaged.

According to CSPD, charges are pending. Police have yet to identify the driver of the black sedan.