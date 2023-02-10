(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Security Public Library recently collected and moved every issue of Fountain Valley News to begin digitizing and archiving the collection.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Security Public Library posted on Facebook that they had the privilege of moving every issue of Fountain Valley News, which represented about 64 years’ worth of weekly published newspapers.

Courtesy: Security Public Library

Security Public Library said they will begin digitizing and archiving the collection, thanking Fountain Valley News for the generous donation.