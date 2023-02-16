(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Work is set to begin on Security Boulevard in Security on Monday, Feb. 20, to improve the intersection with Main Street.

The El Paso County Department of Public Works contracted with Sturgeon Electric to remove existing signals and equipment, install the updated equipment, poles, mast arms, pedestrian push buttons, closed-circuit television, construction of new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pedestrian facilities, signing, pavement markings, and vehicle detection upgrades.

Courtesy: El Paso County Public Works Department

The second location to be worked on, Security/Widefield Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard, will begin on Monday, March 20. The schedule for work is weather dependent and subject to change.

“Traffic signals are a vital part of controlling traffic in a safe and efficient manner. They provide regulated vehicle and pedestrian movement through intersections. The proposed vehicle detection will reduce unnecessary delays and stops at the intersections while improving travel times and increasing the amount of traffic that an intersection can handle,” El Paso County said.

ADA-compliant curb ramps will also be installed in compliance with the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines requirements providing functional accessibility to people using the intersections.

The hours of work will typically be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday. People should plan for shoulder closures, single-lane closures, sidewalk closures, and pedestrian detours. Business access will be maintained throughout the project which is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2023.