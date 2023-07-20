Section of U.S. Highway 350 closed after heavy rains damage detour bridge

(OTERO COUNTY, Colo.) — A section of U.S. Highway 350 is closed after heavy rain damaged a detour bridge Wednesday night on July 19, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Highway 350 is closed between Beshoar Junction (US 250/US 160 intersection near Trinidad) and the U.S. 350/ CO 71 junction near La Junta due to the damaged bridge. Drivers should use CO 10 and Interstate 25 as the detour route between La Junta and Trinidad, per CDOT.

Construction is underway to replace the 87-year-old structure, which is ten miles northeast of Delhi. CDOT expects the highway to remain closed for a couple of days while repairs take place.