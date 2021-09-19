Section of Delta Drive closed following fatal motorcycle accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs.

Around 10:17 Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 3100 block of Delta Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man near the crash scene. Life saving measures were attempted, however, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the severity of the crash, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. As a result, Delta Drive was closed in both directions between Weston Road on Hancock Expressway. Police did not say when it will reopen.