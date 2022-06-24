COLORADO SPRINGS — Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough visited VA sites in Colorado Springs Friday.

Secretary McDonough stopped by the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic off of Centennial Boulveard this afternoon. He discussed the care and benefits being provided to Southern Colorado Veterans, and the issues the clinics are facing with getting and retaining employees.

“Just since 2010, we’ve seen a growth of more than 110%, and our unique – that is to say – new veteran patients… Let me put that even more plainly. That is a doubling of the veterans who come seek their care from us,” said McDonough. “They’re coming here because veterans who transition out of active duty, here from these amazing facilities, choose to live here.”









This comes as the Department of Veterans Affairs is planning on closing several aging or underused medical centers in Southern Colorado, including facilities in La Junta, Salida… and Lamar. The department cited low enrollment numbers as the reason behind the move.