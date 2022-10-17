(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Oct. 17, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Teak Simonton would be the Election Supervisor in Pueblo County to ensure “the fair and accessible conduct of the upcoming election.”

The decision to appoint a supervisor followed what the Secretary of State called “multiple mistakes” during the primary election and required the sending of replacement ballots to thousands of Pueblo voters. Those errors include; sending ballots with the incorrect State House race to voters in Pueblo County’s Precinct 209, and omitting the County Commissioner District 3 race from a “substantial” number of ballots during the primary.

In addition, the Pueblo County Clerk alerted the Department of State on Friday, Oct. 14 of a misprint on the general election ballots.

“The ballots include a tear-off tab at the top of the ballot that says ‘Official Primary Election Ballot,’ even though the rest of the ballot makes clear that it is actually for the General Election,” said the Secretary of State. Because the misprint on the tear-off tab does not affect the legal validity of the ballot, and the infeasibility of printing new ballots in time, Pueblo voters will receive these ballots.

According to the Secretary of State, Simonton, a professional election administrator, will monitor decisions made and actions taken in Pueblo County related to the general election starting on Oct. 17. She is authorized to monitor the activities of the elections staff of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office and is there to help the County meet its duties and obligations under state and federal law.

Simonton previously served as the Clerk and Recorder for Eagle County and worked in various leadership roles for the Colorado County Clerks Association. Simonton also served as an Election Supervisor for Mesa County in 2020 and provided support in Alamosa County in 2021 and 2022.