(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The November election is four weeks away, which means many people have received their ballots by now, and the Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, wants to assure voters this will be a safe and fair election.

However, Pueblo mayoral candidate Chris Nicoll presented a problem with the envelope used to mail in the ballot.

“When the ballot goes into it, you can actually see the bubble for the mayor’s race through the hole,” Nicoll said. “Anybody collecting these has the ability to, once the envelope is sealed, you would have the ability to see the exact results of how the ballot is cast, which is a violation of ballot security.”

Pueblo County’s Clerk and Recorder responded to this saying you can’t see what a voter tallied on the ballot. Griswold added a number of counties have chosen to add the hole in the envlope, and it shouldn’t interfere with results.

In a statement on the security in these year’s election, Griswold said, “Colorado elections are accessible, secure, and transparent. Any intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard will not be tolerated.”

Additionally, Griswold said all drop boxes are under 24-seven surveillance, and any suspected tampering with voting equipment should be reported to the Secretary of State’s office and local law enforcement.

Griswold also said to keep an eye out for canvassers during election season. Her office said no state or local election office in Colorado is conducting door-to-door voter participation surveys, and voters have the right to request name and credentials of any solicitors and the organization they represent.

The FBI advised voters to avoid election misinformation by evaluating election sites with trusted sources, and be wary of social media posts, phone calls, or emails that make suspicious claims about the election process. The FBI asks voters to report any potential crimes to your local FBI field office.

The official election day is Nov. 7, which means eligible voters must submit their ballots, or be in line to vote, by 7 p.m. on November 7.