UPDATE (June 8, 1:10 p.m.): The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the second body found in Lake Pueblo State Park.

According to the coroner, Eric May, 34, of Pueblo, died following a swimming accident. He was pronounced dead on scene of an apparent drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled. His Next-of-Kin has been notified.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A second swimmer has died at Lake Pueblo State Park in the course of two days, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting.

On Tuesday, CPW reported a call for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park at 4:38 p.m.

CPW Rangers launched search and rescue efforts. A body was found just after 6 p.m. in 25 feet of water.

Witnesses told CPW Rangers that a man was in an inflatable about 300 feet offshore, and he jumped into the water, fearing his daughter was in distress. The man disappeared under the water and did not resurface. The incident is under investigation.

The recovered remains were turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner to identify and determine the cause of death.

This is the second swimmer who has died at Lake Pueblo in two days, after 16-year-old David Marez died Monday while swimming at Fish Hook Cove in Lake Pueblo.

On Tuesday, another body was also recovered in Fremont County, where a rafter went missing Monday.