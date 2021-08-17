Second senior job fair with Catholic Charities to be Aug. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A second job fair will be held at the Catholic Charities Hanifen Employment Center, catering to the 55 years and older community in the region in the Marian House Kitchen on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Attendees at the event can make connections with prospective employers, register for various skill classes, schedule appointments for counseling and more.

Employers attending the event are as follows: Service Source, Sodexo D-20 Food Service, Goodwill of Colorado, Apprentice Personnel, Luce Research, Garden of the Gods Resort, Nursing & Therapy Services, McDonald’s Restaurant and Amazon Fulfillment Center.

For more information on the event and Catholic Charities Hanifen Employment Center, visit their website.