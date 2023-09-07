The El Paso County courthouse as seen from the Plaza of the Rockies building.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fourth Judicial District is hosting an event for those with outstanding warrants and who are in need of community resources.

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse. The Courts, public defender, and district attorney for the Fourth Judicial District will come together to help people clear their warrants, including those for probation violations, along with learning about helpful resources to move forward and resolve legal matters.

The Fourth Judicial District said no arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear warrants for eligible offenses and probation violation warrants.

Warrants eligible for clearance include misdemeanor or traffic offenses, class four drug felonies, and class five and six felonies.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of El Paso County, the Victim Rights Act, assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, child abuse, and careless driving involving death.

For questions about the Second Chances warrant clearance event or to verify eligibility, contact the Office of the Colorado Public Defender at (719) 475-1235.