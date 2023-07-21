(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Aspen Auto Clinic is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Colorado Springs Chapter, for the Second Annual Community Bed Build.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides twin or bunk beds to children ages three to 17 who are sleeping in unfavorable conditions.

The event is on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1755 Jet Stream Drive. All members of the public are invited to participate in the bed build, and volunteers are not required to bring any tools or equipment.

“Acknowledging that there are children sleeping on the floor in our community is deeply unsettling,” said Kenneth Greffin, Aspen Auto Clinic President. “It’s heartening for us at Aspen Auto Clinic to see community members come together to support this meaningful cause.”

Denny Butts, President of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Colorado Springs Chapter said, “Our partnership with Aspen Auto Clinic and the support from the wider Colorado Springs community is making a substantial difference. Together, we’re ensuring more children in our community have beds of their own, moving away from unsafe conditions, overcrowded sleeping arrangements, or sleeping on the floor.”