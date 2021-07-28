Seattle Kraken sign Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer in free agency

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are parting ways with goalie Philipp Grubauer after three seasons.
The he starting goalie was signed by the National Hockey League’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, during free agency.
Grubauer was not of the players protected during the Kraken’s expansion draft last week but was not chosen. Instead, Seattle selected Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers who seemed primed to take the starting job plus two younger goalies.
The Avs made the playoffs during all three seasons Grubauer was in between the pipes but failed to make it out of the second round.
The goaltender went 30-9-0-1 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .290 save percentage last season with the Colorado Avalanche. Grubauer was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s best goaltender.
Grubauer’s signed a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.9 million.