Rescue operations are underway as CPW Rangers search for two missing boaters in Lake Pueblo on June 12, 2020

PUEBLO — Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife began search and rescue operations, looking for two missing boaters, on the north side of Lake Pueblo Friday afternoon.

NEWS ALERT: @COParksWildlife rangers at @LakePuebloSP are conducting search and rescue operations off Sailboard Road on the north side of the lake just west of the dam for two missing boaters. Rangers responded to calls of possible drowning victims off the beach. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/R5ZoVhsb4j — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 12, 2020

According to CPW, the Sailboard Road access point at the lake is a popular beach area for jetskiers and standup paddleboards.

A media update has been set for 4 p.m.

This article will be updated.