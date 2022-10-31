(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSR) team is one of five groups across the country competing to win a $25,000 donation and a new rescue car.

The team is seeking community help in acquiring life-saving equipment ahead of the winter season.

Last winter, EPCSR helped save more than a dozen people in cold temperatures. Search and rescue responds everywhere from the eastern plains to the summit of Pikes Peak.

“If you recall the bomb cyclone, we were one of the response agencies involved in that,” said Jay Christianson with EPCSR.

Working in rough terrain on multiple-day searches or technical rescues, the team uses a wide range of tools.

“One of the key things we end up using is a lot of traction devices,” Christianson said.

The group is seeking new chains for their heavy-duty vehicles, new ropes, and heated blankets.

The community can help the team get the equipment by participating in a survey. You must rank El Paso County Search and Rescue as the top choice to receive a new Land Rover Defender plus a $25,000 donation.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us,” Christianson said, “As all volunteers it requires a significant amount of time for us to go out and seek donations, seek grants, and go through that whole process.”

Inspired by search and rescue teams, Land Rover launched the Defender Service Awards. Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Land Rover Defender 130 SUV.

“The community support that we are hoping to get is voting, you can vote every day, one per email until November 6th,” Christianson said.

The group is competing against some other search and rescue teams across the U.S. and in Canada.

To vote, head to Land Rover USA.

“We believe that our community can get behind us and we can win this thing,” Christianson said.

On top of voting, the 63-person team is on the hunt for more volunteers. Applications are due in a couple of weeks and the new member academy begins in January 2023.