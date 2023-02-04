(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A search on a stolen vehicle led law enforcement into an investigation of a suspicious device found in a parking lot, Friday night on Feb. 3.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of Galley Road. A reporting party had advised officers they had located their own stolen vehicle.

Police were conducting a search on the vehicle when they located a suspicious device, out in the open, on the east side parking lot of Sunrise Square, according to CSPD. Law enforcement taped off the parking lot and cleared the area while the Regional Explosives Unit responded to assess the device.

It was later determined the device was not an explosive and there was no threat to the public. CSPD said an investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.