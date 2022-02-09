Search is on for hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police, and the Colorado State Patrol are searching the area of 85/87 and South Academy Blvd. for a hit and run suspect.

A tweet from EPSO noted “2 of the 3 are in custody.”

The man they’re looking for is described as white or hispanic, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

If you see the suspect, call police or 911. Do not attempt to make contact with him.

The Fountain Police Department is the lead agency in this investigation.

