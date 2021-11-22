Search is on for 17-year-old girl missing from Cascade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 17-year-old Dreah Dickenson.

The teenager was last seen on Sunday night in the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade. At the time, she was wearing pajamas (color unknown) and possibly a purple jacket. She is known as a client at a nearby recovery center.

EPSO Deputies and Search and Rescue Teams have been canvassing the surrounding areas.

If you have seen Dreah Dickenson or have information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.