Search for Gannon: Investigators spotted in Fountain and Douglas County on Day 18

Investigators scour an open space in Douglas County on February 14, 2020, in their search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — FOX21 News saw a bit of activity on Mandan Drive in Fountain Friday morning, after a few days of relative quiet, at the home where 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing on January 27.

A group of @EPCSheriff staff just pulled up to the Stauch home. They got into cars then left. A neighbor told us he saw dogs go into the house pic.twitter.com/JEpriiAoDt — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 14, 2020

A neighbor told FOX21 News he’d seen investigators from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office go into the Stauch family home with search dogs. Our crew did see investigators there, briefly, but did not catch sight of a dog.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for the missing boy as well as the parallel-running investigation into his disappearance 18 days ago.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

Many other agencies have been assisting the sheriff’s office in its efforts to find Gannon, including:

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Army (multiple units – volunteers)

Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

El Paso County Public Works

El Paso County Search and Rescue

Emergency Incident Support

FBI

Flight for Life (searching purposes only)

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers)

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Salvation Army

Verizon Wireless

VOAD

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported the boy missing on January 27 after, she said, he didn’t return home from a friend’s house.

In the days following his, as yet unexplained disappearance, investigators, rescue teams, and community members have canvassed various areas around El Paso County.

This week, the search expanded into southern Douglas County.

Rescue teams have been in that area for several days, searching through snow-covered fields adjacent to a residential area.

You might be able to see the team in the field here. At any rate, it’s the @jeffcosheriffco bloodhound. Another example of the multi-agency effort in the search for Gannon Stauch pic.twitter.com/7zBHJCvjlp — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 14, 2020

On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed it had 88 people working in Douglas County and that the department had, so far, received 516 tips.

These teams are not leaving a single inch of ground untouched. They’re combing with shovels and poles while walking shoulder to shoulder pic.twitter.com/e90U4BUDys — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 14, 2020

So far, this investigation has not been called “criminal”, and no suspects have been named.

Tips are still being accepted. If you have any information, call 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.