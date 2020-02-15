Search for Gannon: Investigators spotted in Fountain and Douglas County on Day 18

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — FOX21 News saw a bit of activity on Mandan Drive in Fountain Friday morning, after a few days of relative quiet, at the home where 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing on January 27.
A neighbor told FOX21 News he’d seen investigators from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office go into the Stauch family home with search dogs. Our crew did see investigators there, briefly, but did not catch sight of a dog.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for the missing boy as well as the parallel-running investigation into his disappearance 18 days ago.
Many other agencies have been assisting the sheriff’s office in its efforts to find Gannon, including:
- 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- Army (multiple units – volunteers)
- Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers)
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Colorado Springs Police Department
- Fountain Police Department
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
- El Paso County Public Works
- El Paso County Search and Rescue
- Emergency Incident Support
- FBI
- Flight for Life (searching purposes only)
- Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers)
- Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management
- Salvation Army
- Verizon Wireless
- VOAD
Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported the boy missing on January 27 after, she said, he didn’t return home from a friend’s house.
In the days following his, as yet unexplained disappearance, investigators, rescue teams, and community members have canvassed various areas around El Paso County.
This week, the search expanded into southern Douglas County.
Rescue teams have been in that area for several days, searching through snow-covered fields adjacent to a residential area.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed it had 88 people working in Douglas County and that the department had, so far, received 516 tips.
So far, this investigation has not been called “criminal”, and no suspects have been named.
Tips are still being accepted. If you have any information, call 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.