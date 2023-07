(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) team has been busy helping injured hikers over the week.

Courtesy of El Paso County Search and Rescue

EPCSAR rescued one hiker on the Seven Bridges Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon on Thursday, June 29. Another hiker was helped the following day on the Eagles Peak Trail at the Air Force Academy.

“Enjoy the beautiful weather and scenery this weekend and stay safe!” stated EPCSAR.