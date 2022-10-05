Sculpture of local historical figure to be reinstalled

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bronze sculpture of local historical figure, Winfield Scott Stratton, will be reinstalled at the median on the corner of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues late morning.

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

The sculpture was initially taken down for repair and maintenance, which included strengthening the base and washing and waxing the piece.

In the early 1870s, Stratton moved to Colorado Springs and worked as a carpenter and part-time prospector, according to the city. He discovered the first major gold strike in the newly formed Cripple Creek Mining District on July 4, 1891. With his newfound wealth, Stratton became a prominent and prolific philanthropist. He dedicated the Myron Stratton home for children and seniors in need as one of his many lasting gifts to Colorado Springs.

The bronze likeness of Stratton is a replica of the original statue created by Nellie Walker in 1907 which remains at the Myron Stratton Home. The replica is located next to the Mining Exchange Building built by Stratton in 1902 to promote local mining.