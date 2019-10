COLORADO SPRINGS — Scratch Mobile Kitchen & Catering is a locally owned mobile kitchen and food truck run by Executive Chef, Bryan Lovelace, and his wife, Jillian Lovelace.

Their goal is to use locally sourced ingredients, when possible, to create elevated restaurant-quality comfort food dishes.

They are known for their Pork Belly Sandwich, Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese, Burger & Pork Belly Queso fries.