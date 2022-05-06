COLORADO SPRINGS — Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size for Healthcare Appreciation Day, May 6.

To recognizes the commitment and scarifies healthcare heroes make, Scooter’s Coffee will offer any free drink for customers who show a healthcare ID.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion.”

This offer is valid one per customer and is not eligible for order ahead.