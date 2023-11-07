(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Scooter’s Coffee would like to thank veterans for their courage and service by offering them a free drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Veterans can order any size drink including holiday offerings, all they need to do is present their valid military identification at a participating Scooter’s Coffee location.

“This Veterans Day, we pause to express our deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our great nation. They exemplify key core values that we take to heart at Scooter’s Coffee, such as Courage, Integrity, and Humility,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee franchisees and employees look forward to welcoming Veterans on Nov. 11 as our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their selfless commitment.”

The offer is only valid once per veteran, while supplies last, and is not available for order ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee app.