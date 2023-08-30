(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 by offering free coffee of any size every day for the month of September.

Scooter’s Coffee said it is spreading the coffee love by offering any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free, whether it’s medium or dark roasts or the Scooter’s Coffee flavors of Caramelicious, Scooter Doodle, or French Vanilla.

“We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month,” says Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Serving amazing, high-quality coffee is at our core at Scooter’s Coffee. We take pride in sharing our farm-to-cup coffee, roasted with only the finest 100% Arabica beans sourced directly from our farmer partners and served daily with a smile from friendly baristas. We enjoy celebrating National Coffee Day throughout September to savor all the good that coffee brings to our day.”

The Scooter’s Coffee offer is available for one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations every day in September.