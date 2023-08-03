(COLORADO) — Aug 7 is National Purple Heart Day celebrating the men and women who have served the country and suffered combat injuries.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is a nonprofit dedicated to paying tribute to the nation’s combat wounded. It said Aug. 7 is a special opportunity for Americans to say “thank you.” The nonprofit hosts a special event in Newburgh, New York giving Purple Heart recipients the chance to gather and share their stories.

In Colorado Scooter’s Coffee is offering customers a chance to donate to Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), an organization that helps wounded veterans and their families heal. Scooter’s Coffee said beginning Aug. 2 and running through Aug. 11 customers can add a donation to their order that directly supports WWFS’s programs

“Scooter’s Coffee has made a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of combat-wounded veterans and their families,” said Kate McCauley, President of Wounded Warriors Family Support. “We are extremely thankful for the continued support of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees, and loyal customers in supporting our military families.”

Scooter’s Coffee said since 2018 it has raised over 154,700 for WWFS to help provide caregiver respite services to military families.